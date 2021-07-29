Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech links up with King Promise in the studio

Ghanaian musician King Promise had a big surprise from Chelsea star and Moroccan International Hakim Ziyech.

The UEFA Champions League winner made an appearance at the King Promise studio session to listen to his favourite songs.



"My bro Hakim Ziyech surprised me at my session tonight and played me his favourite King Promise songs! Love bro Chelsea for life," King Promise said in a statement.



As the two vibed to King Promise’s songs, Ziyech took the opportunity to play his favourite song from King Promise.



It was no other song but “CCTV” which featured Mugeez and Sarkodie.

The Ghanaian musician recently hosted Callum Hudson-Odoi in Ghana, when the English-born visited his native country for the first time after Chelsea's Champions League triumph.



Watch video below.



