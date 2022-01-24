Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi back in Ghana for vacation

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Chelsea star of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi is on his way to visit Ghana for a vacation after taking a break at his club.
The winger was in action for The Blues over the weekend as he grabbed an assist in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
The player was spotted in a plane en route to the motherland after he was granted permission by Chelsea.
Hudson-Odoi was in Ghana last year in June 2021 where he made waves playing football with his friends and also paying a courtesy call on Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
As Ghana’s senior national team prepares for their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Nigeria in March 2022, it is believed that the Hudson-Odoi who is open to playing for Ghana might make the switch this time.
Despite making 2 appearances for the English national team, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for the Ghana senior national team due to the new FIFA rules on player naturalization.
Hudson-Odoi was born and raised in Wandsworth, Greater London and is the younger brother of non-League striker Bradley Hudson-Odoi and the second son of former Hearts of Oak Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Odoi.
Back to ???????? for a little break! See you soon pic.twitter.com/4HtfGAvKdR— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 24, 2022