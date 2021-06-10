Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi set to provide sports infrastructure in Ghana

Callum Hudson-Odoi with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is bent on providing sports infrastructure in Ghana after meeting with Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The 20-year-old recently met with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo who urged the Sports Minister to try and convince the England born player with Ghanaian descent to switch to the Black Stars.



Ussif responded by meeting the player a day later, supported by GFA President Kurt Okraku and GFA vice President Mark Addo.



During the meeting, Hudson-Odoi expressed his willingness to give back to the country in which his father was born.

The player recently watched the Mantse Derby which featured Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.



