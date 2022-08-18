0
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to go on loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi, a winger for Chelsea, is close to signing a loan deal as he chases more playing time.

The Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, and Southampton sides have all expressed interest in the England international.

Hudson-Odoi, who played 15 times in the Premier League last season hasn't played yet this season. The winger made his debut in the FA Cup match against Newcastle United on 28 January 2018.

According to reports, Chelsea would approve a loan agreement but does not want to lose the 21-year-old long-term.

Hudson-Odoi's exit would be the latest hint of boss Thomas Tuchel rebuilding his attack after being left out of the squad for Chelsea's opening Premier League game at Everton and an unused sub against Tottenham on Sunday.

Since tearing his Achilles in the same year, he has failed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea, but he has spent this summer focusing on his upper body strength in order to make an impact this season.

Source: footballghana.com
