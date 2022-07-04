Chennaiyin FC sign Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari

Kwame Karikari signs for Chennaiyin FC

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari ahead of the start of the new season.

The 30-year-old joins the club after an impressive outing in the Thai League for Nakhonratchasima Mazda where he scored 13 goals in 29 league matches last season.



Karikari was also the joint second highest goal scorer for Mazda in the Thai FA cup with four strikes from six games.



He brings in valuable experience to Chennaiyin’s attack, having played 261 games in his 11-year long professional career with 84 goals and 13 assists to his name.



The forward has plied his trade for 12 clubs in eight top-tier leagues across the world.



He also has two Europa League goals to his name, which came against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven in 2012.

Karikari has spent most of his time in the Swedish league, featuring for AIK Solna, with whom he made his professional debut at 19 in 2011.



He made 58 appearances, including seven Europa League games, and scored 10 goals for them across competitions in five seasons.



He also featured for Swedish clubs Halmstads and Degerfors.



It was in 2015 when Karikari made a permanent move out of Sweden and joined Turkish side, Balikesirspor.



He played 40 matches for them in two seasons, registering 12 goals and five assists. Later he turned out for clubs in countries like Norway, Qatar, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

