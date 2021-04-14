Chibok school girls kidnapping: ‘My daughter go soon turn 25 years old for Boko Haram captivity'

Rebecca Samuel, 43 year- old mother of one of di Chibok girls

Rebecca Samuel, 43 year- old mother of one of di Chibok girls wey Boko Haram kidnap for 2014 dey heartbroken and emotionally down as she join di world to mark di 7th year anniversary of di kidnap of di Chibok girls.

She no fit hold back her tears has she tell BBC Pidgin di trauma wey she don pass through hoping, praying and waiting for di release of her lovely daughter, Sarah Samuel wey go soon turn 25 years old for captivity.



She say her entire life loss meaning since di kidnap of her daughter and her dream dey scata each time she remember di pains her pikin dey go through for di hand of her abductors.



Boko Haram for April 14, 2014 kidnap about 273 secondary students from Chibok, Borno state north east, Nigeria. Some of di students bin escape and through goment negotiation, dem release odas but about 112 pipo still dey captivity and Sarah na one of dem.



Mummy Rebecca say she no dey fit chop and dat anytime she wan eat and remember di pains wey her pikin dey go through, she go just abandon di food.



She say her hope bin high say may be dem go soon release her pikin wen di second batch of di Chibok girls get dia freedom, but till date, dem neva hear any good news from di goment.

Di theme of dis year celebration by di Bring Back Our Girls Campaigner na disclosure and closure.



Di campaigners want goment to dey transparent and tell Nigerians di truth of wetin happun to di Chibok girls.



Keynote speaker, Cardinal John Onaiyekan say Chibok abduction get religious dimension and na one kidnap case for di kontri wey don remain inconclusive as goment display lack of transparency in di way dem handle di case.



E yan say President Buhari no keep im promise and dat since e dey power, nothing don change on top di Chibok case mata.



E advocate make goment compensate di families of dis injustice rather dan to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram boys dem.

E say, di Chibok case don be symbol of everything wey dey wrong for di kontri and goment gatz stand up to fight for di right of di girls and make sure dem return back to dia loved ones.



But for Rebecca, di only tin wey dey keep her daughter memory alive na her recent diary wey she write send her.



She say for dem, goment don abandon dia daughters and she dey pray everyday say goment go begin negotiate wit Boko Haram to release di remaining ones.



Before, Chibok girls anniversary dey hold for Unity Fountain wit small procession but dis year, di anniversary hold behind close door sake of Covid 19.



Dis anniversary dey happun as di kontri dey witness high number of cases of mass abduction of students across di kontri.

So far since December, armed gunmen don kidnap more dan 800 students from different schools.



Amnesty International say e be like say di Nigerian goment neva learn anything from di Chibok kidnap mata to come up wit measure to take protect students for school.



