Chief Momodu Dele commends NSA's photojournalist Parvis Dornu

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Former Presidential candidate for the Republic of Nigeria who doubles as the Publisher for the Ovation Magazine, Chief Momodu Dele has showered praises on the multi-talented National Sports Authority (NSA) photojournalist, Parvis Dornu for his efficiency and professionalism.

Chief Dele took to his personal Twitter account to appreciate the talent and industriousness of Parvis and gave a hint of the two working together.

He said, 'You're a brilliant photographer and God-willing, we shall continue to work together”.

Chief Dele was in the country to celebrate and congratulate Former President, John Dramani Mahama on his 30th wedding Anniversary with his wife Mrs. Lordina Mahama which took place at the United Church of God in Accra.

Dornu who is a staff of the NSA as a Snr. Technical Officer in charge of photography and digital innovation has gained experience from covering world-class sporting events both on the local and international scenes.

During the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt, he was one of the accredited photojournalists who covered the event for the Black Stars.

