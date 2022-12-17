‘Chief of Staff’ of GFA sues sports journalist, Sompa FM for defamatory comments

Michael Osekre has sued sports journalist, Jeffery Asare

Self-acclaimed Chief of Staff of the Ghana Football Association president, Michael Osekre has sued sports journalist, Jeffery Asare for allegedly making defamatory comments against him.

In a writ of summons sighted b GhanaWeb, Osekre instituted legal action against Jeffery Asare for making the allegations and Kumasi-based Sompa FM, the platform used to make those claims.



Michael Osekre sought refuge in the law court after the journalist mentioned him as one of many officials of the GFA who allegedly pocketed dollars as appearance fees at the 2022 World Cup.



Jeffery Asare alleged that Osekre was given $50,000 for being part of the Ghana contingent and for whatever role he performed in Qatar.



He has since retracted and apologized to Michael Osekre for making statements which he said, he later found to be untrue.



The lawsuit comes barely three days after the Ghana Football Association issued a notice to journalist tasking them to be circumspect with their commentaries on Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

The GFA, in the statement issued on December 14 disclosed that their lawyers have been instructed to take legal action against anyone who makes defamatory statements about the association and the Black Stars.



“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.



“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.



“The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.”





Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:







KPE