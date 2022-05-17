0
Menu
Sports

‘Chiellini is one of the best players and a great person’ - Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah Chiellini Kwadwo Asamoah and Giorgio Chiellini

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah, has heaped praise on Juventus' great, Giorgio Chiellini, describing him as one of the best players and a great person.

The Italian legend on Monday played his last match for the Old Lady in the Serie A during the 2-2 draw against Lazio.

In a message on Twitter to wish Chiellini the best as he prepares to leave Juventus at the end of the season, Kwadwo Asamoah has shared some touching words.

“It was a privilege Giorgio playing with you, one of the best players and a great person. You helped me to become a better player and to trust every time by your side! I wish you the best for your future,” the former Black Stars regular shared.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Giorgio Chiellini played together as teammates at Juventus during his time at the club between 2012 and 2018.

He is currently unattached but has yet to announce whether he has retired or will have one last dance in the next football season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Woman rendered cripple for snatching another's husband
Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead
Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest
The pain, struggles associated with divorce - Gloria Sarfo shares experience
Adongo reveals how he rejected an ambush meeting with the Finance Minister
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock
Related Articles: