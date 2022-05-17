‘Chiellini is one of the best players and a great person’ - Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah and Giorgio Chiellini

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah, has heaped praise on Juventus' great, Giorgio Chiellini, describing him as one of the best players and a great person.

The Italian legend on Monday played his last match for the Old Lady in the Serie A during the 2-2 draw against Lazio.



In a message on Twitter to wish Chiellini the best as he prepares to leave Juventus at the end of the season, Kwadwo Asamoah has shared some touching words.



“It was a privilege Giorgio playing with you, one of the best players and a great person. You helped me to become a better player and to trust every time by your side! I wish you the best for your future,” the former Black Stars regular shared.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Giorgio Chiellini played together as teammates at Juventus during his time at the club between 2012 and 2018.



He is currently unattached but has yet to announce whether he has retired or will have one last dance in the next football season.