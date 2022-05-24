5
Menu
Sports

Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media

A Photo Of Baby Memphis Depay, His Father And Mother A photo of baby Memphis Depay, his father and mother

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian father Dennis Depay and Dutch mother Cora Schensema, Memphis was eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana but decided to represent his birth country.

Memphis Depay was born on February 13, 1994, in a South Holland village called Moordrecht.

The town was a Dutch African migrant town where emptiness ended when there was a football at anyone’s feet as football was a means for the committee members to bond together.

The Barcelona striker has rejected the name Depay because of the bad blood between him and his Ghanaian father Dennis.

Dennis Depay and Cora Schensema separated when Memphis was at the age of four and the player once stated that he will never forgive his father for abandoning him.

"I will never forgive him. Do not call me Depay, call me Memphis," He told the BBC in an interview.

The father responded to the allegations as he stated that he never abandoned Memphis even after the divorce.

"Saying that I didn’t see him after he was four is a lie," he told the Sun. "It is unbelievable, it is not nice. He is my son and I love him. I am the man who gave him his first ball," he said as quoted by mirror.uk.com.

Here is a photo of Dennis Depah and Cora Schensema with smiles when they gave birth to baby Memphis.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns
How Atta Mills described NPP’s ‘property owning democracy'
Four Ghanaian players who were abandoned by their fathers
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Related Articles: