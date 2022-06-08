China's Wuhan Three Towns F.C join race to sign Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom

Newly promoted Chinese Super League outfit, Wuhan Three Towns F.C have joined the race to sign Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom.

The 33-year-old who joined the Phobians in April has been impressive in the Ghana Premier League scoring two goals in as many matches, he has played.



The former Black Stars defender has emerged as a transfer target for clubs in Turkey and China due to his explosive display with the rainbow boys.



According to local portal, Ghanasportspage.com, Wuhan Three Towns F.C is the latest club to join the race for Inkoom and will in the coming days submit an offer.



The Chinese outfit are said to be ready to pay a whopping £2M to secure the service of the Ghanaian defender.

