Chris Houghton to become substantive Black Stars technical advisor - Reports

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Chris Houghton, is reportedly set to be the substantive Black Stars' technical advisor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to ghanasccernet.com, the 63-year-old has reached an agreement with the Ghana Football Association to assume the role on permanent bases.



Hughton was initially handed the role as interim. Together with an interim technical team of Otto Addo, Groegre Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani they orchestrated Ghana's qualification for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



Following an impressive job, he is expected to guide the same technical team during the 2023 African Cup Nations qualifiers in May 2022, as well as the World Cup in November 2022.

The Black Stars edge Super Eagles on away goal rule as they secured a favourable 1-1 draw in Abuja, having drawn goalless in the first leg of the playoffs.



Ghana qualified for the inter-continental showpieces after ending Nigeria in the play-offs.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



