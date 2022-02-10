Chris Hughton appointed new Technical Advisor for Black Stars

Chris Hughton

Former English Premier League manager, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars, Dailymailgh.com can confirm.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the former Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United gaffer as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in late match.



The former Irish international will work with Borussia Dortmund Head of Talent Development Otto Addo who has been named as the new head coach for the four times Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Meanwhile, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC manager, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who currently works for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark will join the staff of the newly formed Ghana technical team.



Hughton has been in Ghana on holiday over the past couple of weeks and has been strongly linked to the vacant Ghana job but according to our sources, the tactician will serve in a Technical Advisor capacity for Ghana’s upcoming games for a place in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.