Chris Hughton arrives in Ghana for Nigeria games

The Technical Advisor of the Black Stars Chris Hughton is reported to have arrived in Ghana ahead of the games against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



According to a report by footballghana.com, the Irish-born Ghanaian coach arrived in Ghana on Friday making him the first among Ghana’s foreign-based technical team to arrive in the country.



The other members of the technical team made up of interim coach Otto Addo and his deputies Masuud Didi Dramani and Aston Villa’s George Boateng are also expected to be in the country latest by Sunday, March 20, 2022.

However, information from sports journalist Saddick Adams indicates that Chris Hughton will be in the country on Saturday for the matches.



The only technical member of the Black Stars who has been in Ghana since their appointment is goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingston.



The technical team have been holding meetings online to prepare ahead of the matches against Nigeria.



The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum also indicated in an interview disclosed that the Black Stars players invited for the games are also expected to be in the country by Monday, March 21, 2022.



“The Black Stars technical team led by coach Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, Didi Dramani and George Boateng will arrive in Ghana hopefully this weekend and the Black Stars team will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday because we are expecting the players to be fully in on Monday,” he said on Oyerepa FM.

The Black Stars come up against the Super Eagles on March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before taking them on in the return leg in Abuja on March 29, 2022, in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.



The Black Stars are eyeing their 4th qualification to the World Cup which would be hosted in Qatar.



