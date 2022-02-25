Chris Hughton breaks silence on Black Stars appointment

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Otto Addo appointed interim Black Stars coach

GFA appoint Chris Hughton as Ghana’s Technical Advisor



Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Newly-appointed Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has revealed what informed his decision to accept his role in the Black Stars.



In his first interview since his Black Stars appointment, the coach disclosed that his new role in Ghana is to advice the interim head coach, Otto Addo.



According to him, his father’s connection to Ghana is what inspired his decision to work for Ghana as the country seeks to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking to Chronicle Live, the former Newcastle Hughton said: "Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria.”

Hughton was emphatic to note that he was not the head coach of the Technical team but only acting as a support system in the interim.



"There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer," the former Ireland player said.



The Ghana Football Association appointed Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor for Ghana’s new Technical Team.



Former Black Stars player, Otto Addo was appointed as the interim head coach with Masud-Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches.



The main objective of the Technical Team is to help Ghana beat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff in March.