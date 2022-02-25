Chris Hughton defines role as Black Stars Technical Advisor

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Otto Addo appointed interim Black Stars coach

GFA appoint Chris Hughton as Ghana’s Technical Advisor



Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has revealed that his role is to support Ghana’s interim coach Otto Addo to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



With Ghana being one step away from booking a ticket to the World Cup for the fourth time, Hughton and the Black Stars technical team have been tasked to beat Nigeria in the playoffs.



Speaking in his first interview as Ghana’s Technical Advisor, the coach disclosed that his main purpose in the team is to advice Otto Addo on ways Ghana can defeat Nigeria in their two-legged affair.

"There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer," the former Brentford coach said.



The coach also expressed his delight in his new role in the Black Stars and disclosed that his father inspired him to take the new job.



"Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria,” Hughton stated.



Chris Hughton was appointed as the Technical Advisor for Ghana’s new Technical Team by the Ghana Football Association in early February 2022.



Former Black Stars player, Otto Addo was appointed as the interim head coach with Masud-Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches.