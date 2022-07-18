Chris Hughton details how Black Stars coaches work together from different locations

Black Stars duo, Chris Hughton and Otto Addo

Technical Advisor of Ghana's senior national team, Chris Hughton has opened up on how the Black Stars technical team coordinate their work despite staying in different countries.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is based in Germany, Technical advisor, Chris Hughton, and first assistant coach George Boateng are based in the UK while second assistant coach Didi Dramani and goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingston are in Ghana.



Speaking about the coordination between them and what they do for the Black Stars, Chris Hughton stated that every member of the team knows what they are supposed to do so it is very easy for them to work together from different locations because of the understanding between them.

“One thing we’re very clear on is that he (Otto Addo) is the head coach. He is someone I was aware of as a player and he has a good pedigree.



“Otto is also a very good coach, he would not be employed by Borussia Dortmund if he was not. He is responsible for picking the team and the tactics. My role is to be a sounding board, to give whatever advice I can to support him and the rest of the coaching team as best I can. Because of my experience, I’m confident that I can handle that.”



“Most people see it as a good technical staff. As well as Otto, there is George Boateng, whom I know well and is working at Aston Villa. We’ve a well-established coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, based in Ghana, and the goalkeeping coach, Richard Kingson, played for Ghana.



“Football has changed. A lot of what we’re doing is over Zoom or Wyscout with the head coach in Germany and me in England but we feel there’s a really good dynamic there,” Hughton told the Sun.



Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, Didi Dramani, and George Boateng will be leading Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

