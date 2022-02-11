Chris Hughton has no deal with GFA over Technical Advisor role – Report

Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton

Otto Addo appointed interim Black Stars coach

GFA appoints Chris Hughton as Ghana’s Technical Adviser



Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Former Newcastle coach, Chris Hughton has not agreed to his new appointment as Technical Advisor for the Black Stars, a media report has revealed.



The experienced Premier League coach was named as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, by the Ghana Football Association.



Otto Addo was named as the interim coach with Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches of the team.

According to Asaase Sports, sources have disclosed to them that Chris Hughton is not in agreement to become the Technical Advisor. The report suggests that the former Nottingham coach was not pre-informed about the role.



They claimed that the coach per a meeting the GFA on Wednesday afternoon was assured that he was going to be handed a permanent role as the Black Stars coach.



The media house revealed that officials of the GFA have scheduled a meeting with Otto Addo who has currently travelled to London to meet up with Chris Hughton and George Boateng of Aston Villa.



The danger currently is that Ghana risks losing Chris Hughton who has travelled back to the UK and could get a job appointment from either a club or a national team.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo has also informed the GFA that he prefers to work behind the scenes for the Black Stars as he continues to nurture his club coaching career in the Bundesliga.