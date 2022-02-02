Chris Hughton hasn’t expressed interest in coaching Black Stars – Dr. Tony Aubynn

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has said that Chris Hughton is yet to officially express his desire to replace Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.



The Black Stars coaching job has been vacant for closed to two weeks after the Ghana Football Association parted ways with Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana’s worst-ever performance in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Chris Hughton and Otto Addo are said to be the lead candidates for the vacant Black Stars job with both government and GFA officials pulling strings for their preferred choice to get the job for both the government and the GFA backing their favourites in public.

But Dr. Tony Aubynn has said in a myjoyonline.com report, that the Ghana Football Association is yet to receive official communication from Chris Hughton about his interest in the Black Stars job.



“The pedigree of Chris [Hughton] is not in doubt. At the FA, I haven’t seen anything on Chris Hughton yet. There have been no discussions or meetings about him, but the source is the media.



“As part of the FA’s council, we deal with what is brought before us, and then we have a look at it. As far as I am personally concerned, we haven’t seen any expression of interest in the Black Stars from Hughton,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him.



He added that the GFA is currently looking at someone who is closer to the team for the job and that person is Otto Addo.



“It doesn’t mean Hughton cannot be interested in the job or cannot be the head coach of the national team, it is not impossible. But for now, the information we have is Otto Addo, who is immediately close to the players and can better help address the challenge ahead of us.”