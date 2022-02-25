Chris Hughton hints of return to club football amid Black Stars coaching rumors

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has hinted on plans of returning to club football after his stint with Ghana.



Chris Hughton was appointed as the Technical Advisor for Ghana’s new Technical Team by the Ghana Football Association in early February 2022.



The former Brighton coach professed that though he is happy to be working with Ghana, he intends to return to club football after he is done with the Black Stars.



“I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer,” Hughton told Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live.

He added, “I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria.”



As Ghana’s Technical Advisor, the former Ireland player coach disclosed that his main purpose in the team is to advice Otto Addo on ways Ghana can defeat Nigeria in their two-legged affair.



He was also noted emphatically that he was not the head coach of the Technical team but only acting as a support system in the interim.



"There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games,” he added.



With Ghana being one step away from booking a ticket to the World Cup for the fourth time in history, Hughton and the Black Stars Technical Team have been tasked to beat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs