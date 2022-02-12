Chris Hughton holds meeting with Black Stars interim coaches Otto Addo and George Boateng in London

A photo of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and Technical advisor Chris Hughton

Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton has held successful talks with interim Black Stars coaches, Otto Addo and George Boateng in London on Thursday, Accra-based Asaase Radio has reported.

Otto Addo, who works with German club, Borussia Dortmund, flew from his base to join Hughton and George Boateng in London for the meeting.



According to the report, both Otto Addo and George Boateng respect Hughton’s pedigree and express their readiness and preparedness to work with the former Newcastle United and Brighton manager.



Addo, who is a former Ghana international was impressed with the football ideologies of Hughton after the meeting.



Meanwhile, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, another assistant in the interim arrangement, was aware and brief of the meeting even though he could not join. All four coaches are on the same wavelength in terms of what each would contribute and what the team needs to scale the Nigerian hurdle in March.

On Wednesday, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] announced Otto Addo as the interim Black Stars coach for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria next month.



Addo will be assisted by George Boateng, who is the head coach of Aston Villa U-23 coach, and Didi Dramani, who is a former FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach and Black Queens coach.



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on March 24 before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29.