Chris Hughton insists Otto Addo is Black Stars head coach

Coach Chris Hughton and Otto Addo

Chris Hughton has insisted that Otto Addo is the head coach of the Black Stars and that he is fully committed to helping the former Ghana international succeed.

The former Premier League manager is a technical advisor on the Black Stars technical staff, but there are rumours that he is the team's manager.



Hughton told the Sun: “One thing we’re very clear on is that he [Otto Addo] is the head coach.



“He is someone I was aware of as a player and he has a good pedigree.



“Otto is also a very good coach, he would not be employed by Borussia Dortmund if he was not. He is responsible for picking the team and the tactics. My role is to be a sounding board, to give whatever advice I can to support him and the rest of the coaching team as best I can.



“Because of my experience, I’m confident that I can handle that.”

Hughton’s involvement has been well received in Ghana but he added: “Most people see it as good technical staff. As well as Otto, there is George Boateng, whom I know well and is working at Aston Villa.



“We have a well-established coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, based in Ghana, and the goalkeeping coach, Richard Kingson, played for Ghana.



“Football has changed. A lot of what we’re doing is over Zoom or Wyscout with the head coach in Germany and me in England but we feel there’s a really good dynamic there.”



The quartet of Addo, Didi Dramani, Boateng, and Hughton ensured Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup.