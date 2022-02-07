Chris Hughton is not the new Black Stars coach – GFA

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton is not the Black Stars coach

He is rather one of the potential candidates for the job



This was revealed by GFA Director of Communications



The Ghana Football Association (GFA), is denying reports that, Chris Hughton, has been named as the new coach of the Black Stars after the Serbian Manager, Milovan Rajevac, was sacked.



According to Henry Asante Twum, Director of Communications, GFA, the FA is still searching for a competent manager to occupy the position as the Black Stars coach.



Twum who was speaking to Accra-based Joy News on Sunday, February 6, Chris Houghton is amongst the list of potential candidates who are likely to be appointed as the coach of the Black Stars.

He added that, Otto Addo, a former Black Stars midfielder, is also a potential candidate because talks with him have so far been positive.



“My last conversation with the [GFA] President was that the talks [with Otto Addo] have been positive, but it comes with certain conditions as well. Yes, the FA appoints, but the government takes care of the expenses and what have you, so you need to come back and engage the government and see if you would be at par in terms of decision making. From then you can progress.”



Denying various news reportage that the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City manager is the next coach of the Black Stars, Twum said:



“I don’t know about any such decision [regarding Chris Houghton’s appointment]. As far as I’m concerned, we haven’t met the Ministry. I know that we are stakeholders in development. The government is recognised for providing infrastructure and providing funds for the development of football, but as technocrats, we are responsible for the decision-making. These are things we read in the media every day."



“You wake up to stories in the press that the government is trying to impose a coach on the FA. I don’t remember sitting in any such meeting since our last meeting with the honourable Minister of Sports, which called for the dismissal of the technical team and also the dismissal of the management committee. That has been our last engagement as a body,” the former Sports Journalist explained.

Henry Asante Twum noted that, the Black Stars coaching job is available to all prospective coaches who have what it takes to transform the fortunes of the team.



“I cannot say he [Chris Houghton] is not on the table because once a job becomes vacant, it’s open to all. Personally, I’ve received 17 calls from agents and representatives of coaches. My WhatsApp platform has been bombarded with messages from unknown people and then also the official email address of the FA has as well received loads of messages and they come in on a daily basis.



“So, once a job becomes vacant, there are a number of people who’d express interest in coming in. So, I cannot say Chris is not on the table. He is a coach who’s available, and who may be would like to come in as the next coach of the Black Stars,” he stressed.



There were reports earlier that, the GFA was ready to name the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City manager, Chris Hughton, as the new Black Stars gaffer.



Chris Hughton, the reports indicated, was bracing himself to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming World Cup Qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.