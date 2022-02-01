Chris Hughton knows how to build - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Chris Hughton

It appears the government of Ghana is spearheading the apparent appointment of English born Irish coach Chris Hughton as the majority leader of Ghana's parliament, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has thrown his weight behind the appointment of the former Norwich manager.

Hughton has been tipped as the next Black Stars coach after he was recommended to the Sports Ministry by a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



The former Norwich, Newcastle manager arrived in Ghana on Friday and is expected to hold talks with the powers that be in Ghana football in the coming days.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, the Suame MP stated that the former Brighton coach knows how to build a team with average materials and unfortunately that is Ghana's current plight whiles Otto Addo is untested.

"Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials and that's Ghana's situation now. Our materials are not good so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund".



Reports are that the Ghana Football Association has sent a three man team to Germany to convince Otto Addo to take up the vacant Black Stars job whiles the government which pays the Black Stars coach wants Chris Hughton in charge.



The Black Stars coaching job became vacant after the dismissal of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac following Ghana's dismal performance at the ongoing AFCON.