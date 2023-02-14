0
Chris Hughton knows the core of the Black Stars and will have it easy – Fatau Dauda

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Chris Hughton previous experience with the Black Stars will aid him succeed as head coach of the team.

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper also disclosed that Chris Hughton can continue from where former coach Otto Addo left off since he was previously the Technical Advisor of the team.

“He’s been with the team during even the qualifiers…so he knows the core of the team so I think it will be very easier for him to continue from where Otto left. He knows the boys, he knows the core of the team so I think he will continue from there and he will do well” Dauda said.

The GFA announced coach Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The GFA appointed Chris Hughton following the resignation of Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach.

Dauda played for the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2013 AFCON.

