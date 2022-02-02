Chris Hughton may battle with confidence against Nigeria – Coach Opeele

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng

GFA and government at loggerheads over next Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Chris Hughton pops up as governments choice for Black Stars



Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, believes former Nottingham coach, Chris Hughton, will struggle with confidence if appointed as Black Stars coach.



The Irish born Ghanaian coach is one of the strong contenders being pushed by the government according to reports for the Black Stars job.



Ghana has to appoint a substantive coach after sacking Milovan Rajevac in January 2022, before their game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs which is in March.

However, Coach Opeele has disclosed that Hughton’s recent setback in the English Championship is likely to haunt him and affect his confidence when handed the Ghana job.



The football analyst who shared his sentiments on Twitter, on February 1, 2022, also wondered how Ghana’s marriage with Hughton will be successful after failing to win a game in 4 matches.



“Chris Hughton may battle with confidence against Nigeria. He was SACKED for 6 defeats out of his open 7 games in 2021 at Nottingham Forest. In all, he failed to win in his last 13 games at Forest. Ghana has failed to win in its last 4 games. What a MARRIAGE to be Ghana,” Coach Opeele tweeted.



Ghana has less than five weeks to appoint a coach who will assemble a squad for the game against the Super Eagles.



