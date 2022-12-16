0
Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if appointed Black Stars coach – Dr. Nyaho Tamkloe

Skysports Chris Hughton Brighton 5082685 Chris Hughton is likely to be the next Black Stars coach

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says he is all for the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

He, however, proposes that the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager should be compelled to stay and work in Ghana once he is given the job.

“I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; secondly, he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe told Graphic Sport.

The former Ghana FA chairman added, “If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars.”

Following the departure of coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars head coach role has become vacant.

Reports suggest that arrangements are underway to appoint a new coach to handle the national team.

