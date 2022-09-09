Chris Hughton names Michael Essien as his all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer

Chris Hughton

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has named his all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer.

According to him, he saw a lot of former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien when he played in England and sees him as his all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer.



“My all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer would be Michael Essien. One because he was in London so I saw a lot of him when he played,” Chris Hughton told TV3 in an interview.



The Black Stars Technical Advisor added, “I had the pleasure to meet him on a few occasions and to speak with him but he was a very influential player in I think what was the turnaround in what we are seeing now at Chelsea.”

Chris Hughton is currently in Ghana with some other technical team members of the Black Stars.



They have started preparations for Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



