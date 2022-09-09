1
Menu
Sports

Chris Hughton names Michael Essien as his all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer

Skysports Chris Hughton Brighton 5082685 Chris Hughton

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has named his all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer.

According to him, he saw a lot of former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien when he played in England and sees him as his all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer.

“My all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer would be Michael Essien. One because he was in London so I saw a lot of him when he played,” Chris Hughton told TV3 in an interview.

The Black Stars Technical Advisor added, “I had the pleasure to meet him on a few occasions and to speak with him but he was a very influential player in I think what was the turnaround in what we are seeing now at Chelsea.”

Chris Hughton is currently in Ghana with some other technical team members of the Black Stars.

They have started preparations for Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel