Chris Hughton never applied for Black Stars job - Henry Asante Twum

GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Mix reaction greets new Black Stars coach appointment



Otto Addo takes charge of Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier clash



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has revealed that former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton never applied for the Black Stars coaching job.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach after parting ways with Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana’s worst-ever performance in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Responding to questions about why the GFA appointed former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor and not the head coach role, Henry Asante Twum stated that the former Brighton coach didn’t apply for the work.

"Chris Hughton didn't apply for the Black Stars head coaching job," he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.



He also reiterated that the appointment of Coach Otto Addo and other members of the technical team is an interim measure as the Black Stars prepare to face Nigeria in the World cup qualifiers.



“We have mentioned in the press statement that it is a team we have put together for the two matches against Nigeria. After the decision to fire Milo, we needed to come up with a short, medium, and long-term plan. The short-term plan is to get someone who has foreknowledge of the team to take over. After the two matches, then you go into your medium-term and long term.



