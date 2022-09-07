Chris Hughton opens up on Tariq Lamptey's nationality switch for the first time

Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has expressed his delight with having Tariq Lamptey in the Black Stars squad.

Hughton stated that the most exciting aspect of the Brighton and Hove Albion defender is his youth, which will benefit Ghana in the long run.



Hughton emphasised the positives in Lamptey's game while admitting that the player must go through the adaptation process.



"The beauty with someone like Lamptey is of course he's young, he's enthusiastic, he's very excited about the prospect of being involved but he has a lot of adaptability on where he can play. He has pace," he said.



Tariq Lamptey, along with four other Ghanaian players abroad, completed their nationality switches in June 2022 to play for Ghana.



Together with four debutants, he has been named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international break in September.

Tariq Lamptey could make his West African powerhouse debut against Brazil on September 23, or against Nicaragua on September 27, 2022.



EE/KPE