Chris Hughton opens up on World Cup heartbreak with Luis Suarez

Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton

Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton has opened up on the heartbreak with Luis Suarez during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.

Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.



Reacting to the World Cup heartbreak, Hughton said, “It has been spoken about, and it will be spoken about, but it’s a long time ago.”