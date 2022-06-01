Chris Hughton reveals why he played for Ireland and not Ghana

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Former Ireland international, Chris Hughton has revealed that he would have loved to play for the Black Stars during his playing career nearly four decades ago.



Born in England to an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father in December 1958, Chris Hughton opted to play for the Republic of Ireland national team and made his debut in 1979.



However, the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars has stated that, though he was eligible to represent the country of his father and play for the Black Stars, he was never approached by Ghana.

"My Ghanaian side was a strong part of me as well," the 63-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.



"Of course, representing the Republic of Ireland [it] was a lot closer. There were a lot more players playing for the Republic of Ireland that were in the same position as me - that would have had Irish parents but were born in England.



"But yes, certainly, if Ghana had come in at the time [I could have played]. I made my debut for the Republic of Ireland in 1979. And Ghana, since then, has qualified for World Cups. Times were different then but yes, it could have been a possibility," he added in the interview.



Chris Hughton represented the Republic of Ireland national team in 53 games - playing at the 1988 European Championship and being part of the squad for the 1990 World Cup.



He is currently in the camp of the Black Stars as the team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

