Chris Hughton set to be appointed as Black Stars coach - Reports

Former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Chris Hughton

GFA to appoint Otto Addo as interim manager

GFA meet Otto Addo in Germany to discuss Black Stars coaching role



Ghana to play Nigeria in March



Former Tottenham boss, Chris Hughton is reportedly on the verge of becoming the next Black Stars.



According to a report by Joy News journalist, Muftawu Nabila Abdula, the Ghana Football Association has reached an agreement with the Youth and Sports Ministry to appoint the Irish Ghanaian as the successor for Milovan Rajevac.



However, the report indicates that the GFA will appoint an interim manager for Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

GFA president, Kurt Okraku together with Bernnard Lippert, GFA technical director, and Tony Baffoe- ex-Black Stars player travelled to Germany on January 28, 2022, to meet former Black Stars assistant coach, Otto Addo who is currently a technical team member at Borussia Dortmund.



He has reported that the purpose of the meeting was to convince Otto Addo to take up the role of interim manager.



Chris Hughton's appointment is expected to be announced after Ghana's games against Nigeria.



The Black Stars will play the first leg in Ghana on March 23, 2022, before the second leg in Abuja on March 29.