Chris Hughton set to meet family of Tariq Lamptey over nationality switch

Chris Hughton is likely to be the next Black Stars coach

Leading candidate for the Black Stars head coach position, Chris Hughton is set to meet the family of English-born Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey over a potential nationality switch.

The former Brighton boss is hoping to convince some Ghanaian players born abroad to join his team when appointed.



Tariq Lamptey has been one of the long-term targets of the Ghana Football Association among other Ghanaian players born in Europe.



Chris Hughton, who is expected to be named the Black Stars coach in the coming days, according to sources gathered by Ghana's football biggest website, GHANAsoccernet.com will meet with the family of the Brighton defender to discuss the possibility of playing for the four-time AFCON champions.



Hughton met the father of Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi on Sunday here in Accra with reports of a fruitful discussion between the two ahead of possible nationality switch.

With Ghana struggling to get a better replacement at the right-back position, the Tariq Lamptey has been tipped as one of the finest in the world to fill that position.



Born in England, Lamptey is of Ghanaian descent. He is a youth international for England having represented the Young Lions from U18 to U21 level.



Tariq made his first appearance for England under-21s against Austria having also represented the country at under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels.