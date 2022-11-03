Chris Hughton, the two Black Stars assistant coaches will help Otto Addo a lot – CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor

Former Ghana head coach, CK Akonnor has expressed optimism about the quality of the Black Stars' technical bench.

According to him, he had the chance to talk to assistant coach George Boateng and Technical advisor Chris Hughton when he was in charge of the national team.



Impressed by their expertise in the game, CK Akonnor says he has no doubt Coach Otto Addo will have the needed help at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



"Otto Addo is our coach now. He’s got Didi Dramani, George Boateng and Chris Hughton. These guys are very knowledgeable, they understand the game.Chris is a huge guy in the Premier League so definitely they will help.



“George Boateng I was supposed to work with him when I was head coach so I had the chance of meeting him. In that same moment, I met Chris and spoke to him.

“When you talk to them you can clearly see you are already on the field. They will help Otto Addo and he will do well so we should be positive,” CK Akonnor told Joy Sports in an interview.



Coach Otto Addo despite being inexperienced is always praised for his tactician prowess.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he must guide Ghana to qualify from Group H which has giants Portugal, two-time winners Uruguay, and South Korea.