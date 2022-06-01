Chris Hughton to help convince Tariq Lamptey, Odoi, Nketiah, and others to play for Ghana

Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey

Otto Addo names 33-man squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

GFA appoint Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor to the Black Stars



Ghana begin 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar



Former Newcastle and Norwich City coach, Chris Hughton has spoken about his readiness to help convince Ghanaian players born abroad to switch allegiance to play for the Black Stars.



Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Eddie Nketiah are all English-born players with Ghanaian heritage and have been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association for years.



Despite acknowledging the fact that such process have already started in an interview with the BBC, the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars stated that he will also help in convincing the aforementioned players and others who were born outside Ghana but are eligible to play.



"It's something that I'll certainly get involved in the dialogue with," Hughton told BBC Sport Africa.

"This is something the Ghanaian Football Association have been involved in for a while. So on the conversations that I might have, as regards a player that has Ghanaian parentage, the Association are fully aware and also Otto's somebody who is very much on the pulse," he added.



Chris Hughton is currently in the camp of the Black Stars as the team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











