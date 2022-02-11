Chris Hughton was appointed by government as Technical Advisor – Karl Tufuoh alleges

Karl Tufuoh has given a different perspective to Chris Hughton's appointment

He said he was brought in by some persons within the govt



He wondered how the GFA appointee and govt appointee will be working together



Karl Tufuoh, a sports analyst, has alleged that the recent appointment of Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor to the Black Stars was done by the government of Ghana.



According to him, while the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was in Germany to persuade Otto Addo to accept the job as the next Black Stars coach, some members within the governing NPP brought in the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager as the Technical Advisor.



Tufuoh said he could not comprehend how the two sides will be working together to ensure that the Black Stars become the best in Africa.

Speaking on GTV’s ‘Saving Our Passion’ Karl Tufuoh stated, “the recent development is such that, the FA has appointed a coach and his assistant, whether temporary or permanent but then the government had appointed a technical director. How are they going to work together?”



Former GFA president Kwasi Nyantakyi, who was on the panel debunked Tufuoh’s view stating that, the GFA website states something different.



“That is not correct,” Nyantakyi prompted Karl Tufuoh, who was the host of the show.



“The FA appointed even Chris Hughton as the Technical Director?” Tufuoh asked.



“That is what is on the FA website,” Nyantakyi said.

Karl Tufuoh then stressed, “I have it here, that, Chris Hughton, was brought specifically in by certain people within the government.”



Alhaji Nurudeen Jawula, also a former GFA boss interjected stating that Karl Tufuoh’s claims are not facts but mere assumptions. “The truth of the matter is that perhaps, there are some people in government who might have an interest; that is true. At the end of the day, I think the FA made the appointments, that is what we will take as the official position.”



Karl Tufuoh came back stressing “these are not assumptions.”



Background



The Ghana Football Association, on Wednesday, February 9, announced that Otto Addo had been appointed as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.

Other members of the new technical team included George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



Chris Hughton, the FA said, will provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



The new appointment to the Black Stars technical team became necessary after the GFA sacked Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana’s worst ever campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations.



