Chris Hugton spotted in a chat with Hudson-Odoi's father in Accra as Ghana job looms

Chris Hugton interacting with Hudson-Odoi's father

Irish coach Chris Hughton has been spotted in a chat with father of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Sunday.

Hughton has been tipped as the next Black Stars coach after he was recommended to the Sports Ministry by a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



The former Norwich, Newcastle manager arrived in Ghana on Friday and is expected to hold talks with the powers that be in Ghana football in the coming days.



But even before he takes over the job officially, the English born coach who played for Ireland has a Ghanaian father and it is believed has a strong appeal to get Ghanaian players in the diaspora like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah among others to play for Ghana.



It is believed that he was talking to Bismark Odoi, father of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi to try and get his son to play for Ghana and will do same to get other Ghanaian players in the diaspora on board if handed the vacant Black Stars role.



Ghana is without a coach after parting ways with the inept Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac barely six months after his appointment.

He supervised over a disastrous AFCON 2021 campaign where Ghana crashed out of the tournament at the Group stages in a group that had Gabon, Comoros and Morocco.



The Irishman was sacked by English Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2021 after a string of six defeats and has since been unemployed.



Hughton previously won promotion with Brighton and Newcastle United while he also guided Birmingham City to the play-offs.



He was out of work for 14 months since leaving Brighton in May 2019 after four and half years in charge of the Seagulls.



Chris Hughton is the first black man to play for Ireland national team and was born to a Ghanaian father and and Irish mother in England.