0
Menu
Sports

Chris Manful scores seven goals for Penn Brandywine against Scranton

Dm5v9d8clwt6nh5y Chris Manful

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Penn State Brandywine men's football team increased its winning run in games played in the Penn State University Athletic Conference to 70 straight games. Brandywine beat Scranton 21-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Lions had twelve different scorers, with Chris Manful leading the way with seven goals. Manful provided one assist as well.

Robbie Warren, Jayden Barragan and Dakari Burton each netted two goals, while Zack Bardwell scored a goal and two assists.

Penn State Brandywine outshot Scranton 38-1, and goalkeeper Patrick Corley only needed one save to earn his second shutout of the season. In four conference games this season, the Lions have not conceded a goal.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US