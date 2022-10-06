Chris Manful scores seven goals for Penn Brandywine against Scranton

Chris Manful

Penn State Brandywine men's football team increased its winning run in games played in the Penn State University Athletic Conference to 70 straight games. Brandywine beat Scranton 21-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Lions had twelve different scorers, with Chris Manful leading the way with seven goals. Manful provided one assist as well.



Robbie Warren, Jayden Barragan and Dakari Burton each netted two goals, while Zack Bardwell scored a goal and two assists.

Penn State Brandywine outshot Scranton 38-1, and goalkeeper Patrick Corley only needed one save to earn his second shutout of the season. In four conference games this season, the Lions have not conceded a goal.