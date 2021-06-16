Chrissy Teigan tweets: Why di American model apologise for 'past horrible tweets'

John Legend wife, Chrissy Teigan

John Legend wife, Chrissy Teigan don comot to tok sorry give all di pipo wey she don troll for di social media app, Twitter.

She comot on Monday, to tok di sorry afta a one month abscense from di site to tok sorry say she bin bully some pipo for on top di site before.



She tok for inside one blog post say she don already tell some pipo wey she bin bully say sorry.



Di American Model say, "Excuse no dey for my past horrible tweets, I be troll, full stop. And I dey very sorry."



"I take to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off wetin I at dat time believe to be rough, clever, harmless joke. I tink say e make me cool and relatable if I make fun at celebrities," she continue.



"In reality, I dey insecure, immature and in a world wia I bin tink say I need to impress strangers to dey accepted," Teigen add.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)









She say, she "no be dat pesin again wey write those bad-bad tins" afta she marry, born pikin dem and go therapy.



She comot Twitter for March say she wan comot all di negativity for di app.



Di mama of two don get plenti kasala for inside Twitter, with plenti pipo.



Four times Chrissy Teigan do gabs-gbos with pipo



Chrissy Teigan and Courtney Stodden



In 2011, Chrissy Teigan wey be 25 at dat time send messages give TV personality Courtney Stodden for 2011, wen Stodden bin dey 16 years old say make dem kill diasef.

Dis dey come afta Stodden become popular as dem marry one fifty year old actor, Doug Hutchison.



Stodden dey identify as non-binary now.



Teigan don comot apologize to Stodden who afta dem accept di apology tok say e fit just be attempt to reduce di damage to Teigen reputation.



Chrissy Teigan and Michael Costello



Fashion Designer, Michael Costello don come out in di midst of all di Chrissy Teigan gbas-gbos to tok say Chrissy Teigan also bully am for 2016.



For Instagram post, im reveal conversation wey im bin get with di model, afta she comment on top tori say im call pesin di N-word.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by M I C H A E L C O S T E L L O (@michaelcostello)

E bin tell am say na fake news but she no gree hear.For di snapshot wey im show on top im instagram, she bin tok say, "racist pipo like you deserve to suffer and die".Piers Morgan na very controversial pesin no doubt, but for 2016, im and Chrissy Teigan enta one trouser afta im tok say Muhammad Ali na racist.For all di back and forth wey bin happun during dat period, Madam Teigan call am out say im fans no dey "all there, and e be "unequivocal douche" while im hit her back say she be "ludicrous swimwear accessory".

Chrissy Teigan and Donald Trump



For 2019, Chrissy Teigan and Donald Trump do gbas-gbos wey enta gear two afta di former presido call di American model say she dey "filthy mouthed".



Dis na as im vex say musician John Legend and im wife no praise am on top di work im do for criminal reforms.



For her reply, she call di president swear word wey we no fit tok for here.



Before dis time, Trump bin don block her for social media.



