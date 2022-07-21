0
Christian Atsu considering Hearts of Oak offer

Christian Atsu23.png Former Ghana winger, Christian Atsu

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana winger, Christian Atsu is considering a move to Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts of Oak, the local media has reported.

According to the report, the former Chelsea and FC Porto winger is expected to team up with Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom at the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Atsu, 30, is currently on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al-Raed after signing a year contract with the Club.

Atsu has played for the likes of Rio Ave, Everton, Malaga, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United before eventually moving to the Gulf having moved from Cheetah Academy to join Porto.

The winger has been out of the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.

Atsu was part of the Black Stars squad that played in the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

