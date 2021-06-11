Christian Atsu donates football boots to former club Cheetah FC

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has donated eighty pairs of football boots to former team Cheetah FC.

The 29-year-old who left Newcastle United in the summer following the end of his contract made the donation to the club through the Donate Boots To Ghana Cheetah FC brand.



The Donate Boots To Ghana brand receives boots and sports kits donation which they further distribute to the needy in society. It is spearheaded by President of Cheetah FC Abdul Haye Yartey.



Christian Atsu is in Ghana for the summer holidays and will be making a decision over his next move in the coming days.



The winger has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

It is said talks between the club and the representatives Alpha Sports Management have been very positive, with the Raed FC confident of the deal being sealed soon.



With his contract due to expire on July 1, Atsu announced he will not be staying at the Premier League club after enduring a difficult 2020-21 season.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



