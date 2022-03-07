0
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu happy to return to action after long injury lay-off

?i=epa%2fsoccer%2f2014 06%2f2014 06 25%2f2014 06 25 04281006 Epa Christian Atsu

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Christian Atsu has expressed his joy to return to full fitness after making his third appearance for his out Al Reid in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The 30-year-old was in action on Saturday when his side defeated Al Fahya. He lasted over 70 minutes before he was subbed off.

Atsu returned to field on February 5, 2022 after a long-term injury and has gone ahead to play 4 times in the last 5 games for Al Raed.

"I am happy to return and participate after a long absence, due to an injury I suffered in the hamstring muscle. I was keen to rehabilitate well despite my long absence from the beginning of the season almost, and now I am ready to serve the team."

"I need more time to gradually return to my level to give everything I have. Currently, I prefer playing on the right wing, but I am ready to participate and serve the team, whether on the right or left wing."

"All that matters to us now is to return to victories, and they will be accompanied by levels in the coming period after the team regains its confidence."

“I am at the coach’s disposal at any time and it is not true that my precautionary position is my signature for Damk Club,” he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs
Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana
I now take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Related Articles: