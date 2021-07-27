0
Christian Atsu makes debut for Al Raed in defeat to Ibiza in preseason friendly 

Tue, 27 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu made his debut for Saudi side Al Raed against Spanish side Ibiza in a preseason friendly.

The game ended 2-0 in favor of the Spanish side with the goals scored in each half.

Christian Atsu who joined the club on a two-year deal as a free agent came on as a substitute to make his debut for the club.

Al Raed is currently on a pre-season tour in Spain and will engage some clubs before returning to their home country to begin the season.

Atsu joined the Saudi giants on a two-year deal, having cut ties with English fold Newcastle United following the expiration of his contract.

 

 

