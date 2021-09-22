Christian Atsu misses Al Raed training ahead of league game

Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was absent from Al-Raed training on Wednesday.

The former Newcastle United winger failed to report to training due to an injury sustained in his team's friendly game against the Falcon.



The Ghanaian international is likely to miss Al Raed game against A- Faisaly in round six of the Saudi Professional League on Saturday.



The 29-year old has made just one appearance for the Saudi Professional League side.

Joining Newcastle for a fee worth around €7.50m back in 2017, Atsu scored eight goals while providing 10 assists in 121 games, before departing this summer following the expiration of his contract.



He becomes the second Ghanaian to move to Saudi Arabia this summer after Afriyie Acquah, who joined Al-Batin from Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer.