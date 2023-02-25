Christian Atsu often shares money to fans at Black Stars camp – Coach Kwasi Appiah

Kwasi Appiah and Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars head coach, Kwasi Appiah has disclosed how the late Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu would line up fans and give them money at the national team camp.

Reminiscing the benevolent lifestyle of the former Black Stars player, Kwasi Appiah stated that Atsu did not only donate to orphanages, prisons, and hospitals but also extended a helping hand to football fans.



He recalled that there were several times when he would be informed that Atsu is sharing money to fans who had lined up at the hotel of the Black Stars.



“In camp, he will gather the guys who come to the camp to get money. He will line them up and share money to these people. Most of the time I don’t witness it myself but you will hear your son is here. He’s donated to orphanages, prisons, hospitals and its difficult to understand the kind of person he is,” Kwasi Appiah told the press during his visit to Atsu’s family house.



According to the coach, “off the pitch he was a totally different person, his social life inspire us to follow his footsteps.”



Christian Atsu was on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubble of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.



Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one-week ceremony for the late footballer will be held on March 4, 2023.

31-year-old Christian Atsu left behind a wife and three children who are all based in the United Kingdom.















