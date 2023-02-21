Christian Atsu’s agent shares emotional video of late Ghanaian footballer

Nana Sechere, the agent of Christian Atsu has shared a video of the late footballer that could bring tears to everyone who comes across it.

The content shared on Sunday, February 19 appears to be a photoshoot where Christian Atsu was walking towards the crew with Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ in the background.



The video came with the caption “May you stand with all the angels as you are now in the presence of Gods eternal care. Take care my brother, until I see you again”.



Nana Sechere was the first credible source to confirm the demise of the Christian Atsu on Saturday February 18, 2023.



His tweet reads “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.



I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” he said.

The body of Christian Atsu arrived in Ghana on Sunday to a short ceremony which was attended by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his family and some members of the football fraternity.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the government will work with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more,” he said.



“He was much loved and we will surely miss him. It is a very painful loss, and we pray that the soul of our brother rests in the bosom of our maker. We extend our sincere condolences to the entire family for their loss and I would like to say that the State will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial,” Bawumia declared.



Christian Atsu was declared dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after his body was discovered in the rubble of his Hatay apartment.

The declaration marked an end to twelve days of search and rescue for the Ghanaian who played for Hatayspor.



His death was confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday with further corroborations from his club and Ghanaian embassy in Turkey.







JNA/KPE