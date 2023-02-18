3
Christian Atsu’s wife and kids attend Newcatle-Liverpool game

Atsu's Wife And Kids .png Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio and her son

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu's wife and children were present at Saint James Park during Newcastle United's game against Liverpool on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

This family have now made their first public appearance as they were reportedly invited for the club's tribute to their former player before kickoff.

Atsu was married to a German Marie-Claire Rupio. They tied the knot in 2012 and have three children, two boys, and a girl.

Rupio was present at Saint James Park with her two boys to watch the Magpies take on Liverpool on matchday 24 of the English Premier League.

The family is based in Newcastle, where Atsu played for four years before departing to Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead by his current club Hatayspor on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the tragic earthquake that stuck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



