3
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu’s wife breaks silence on his death

Atsu Wife Bbc.png Marie-Claire Rupio has shared her challenge in coping with the demise of her husband

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marie-Claire Rupio, the partner of Christian Atsu has spoken about her state of being following the demise of her husband.

In a voice recording shared by Accra-based Peace FM, the widow addresses persons expressing concern about her wellbeing. She shares her struggles in trying to put herself together adding that she misses her husband and was doing all it takes to be strong for her kids.

“Hey everyone, a lot of you are asking if I am okay now; I am not but I am trying. I am trying to be strong. I have three kids, they need me. I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to eat, I don’t want to sleep, don’t want to do nothing. I just want to be there with him. But life goes on even though it hurts. It hurts right here so much but I am trying and I will be strong for my kids. I miss him, I miss him so much,” she said in a teary voice.

The mortal remains of the Ghana international who perished in the devastating earthquake in Turkey arrived home, to a solemn welcome.0

The remains touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, 19 February 2023, onboard Turkish Airlines.

The body was received by his family, and a government delegation led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as well as a delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Also present were Members of the Clergy, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, members of the Ghana Supporters Union, other members of government, members of the football fraternity among others.



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Related Articles: