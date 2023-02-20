10
Christian Atsu’s wife, children shattered by death - Family spokesperson

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spokesperson of the Atsu family, Robert Ann, has urged the public to remember Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of Christian Atsu in prayers as the loss of his brother weighs heavily on her.

After a 12-day search for Christian Atsu, who was trapped under the rubble following the earthquake in Turkey, the Black Stars winger was found on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The fear of most Ghanaians after he went missing for more than a week was confirmed as Christian Atsu was found dead after his body was retrieved from the site of his apartment.

Speaking to GhanaWeb Sports' Joel Eshun after a visit to the family house in Accra, Robert Ann who wouldn't wish death upon his fiercest enemy shared light on how his family has been dealing with the loss.

Robert also called for support and urged the public to remember Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio who is dealing with the devastating death of her husband.

Meanwhile, the body of Christian Atsu after it was retrieved from the site of his apartment was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight before it was transported to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

